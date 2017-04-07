Chanel threw one star-studded event last night.

How dreamy is this: Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Lily Collins and so many others all sat down to dinner last night (in all-Chanel-everything, might we add) to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Gabrielle Bag (its Kristen Stewart-starring 'short film' is a must-see).

Because you couldn't be there to see all the fabulous outfits in-person, we've rounded up our favorites below—and highlighted some high-fashion takeaways for you to start implementing in your spring (and summer) wardrobe(s) stat.