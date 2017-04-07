Katy Perry Just Added This Pant to Your Athleisure Collection

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

Katy Perry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chanel threw one star-studded event last night.

How dreamy is this: Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Lily Collins and so many others all sat down to dinner last night (in all-Chanel-everything, might we add) to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Gabrielle Bag (its Kristen Stewart-starring 'short film' is a must-see).

Because you couldn't be there to see all the fabulous outfits in-person, we've rounded up our favorites below—and highlighted some high-fashion takeaways for you to start implementing in your spring (and summer) wardrobe(s) stat.

Lily Collins

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for CHANEL

Lily's tweed skirt and jacket moment couldn't be more classically Chanel. If you styles leans more mature, like the actress', throwing a lacy black tank underneath perfectly breaks up the adult nature of the ensemble—not the mention, adds a hint of sexy, too.

ESC: Chanel Dinner Style

H&M Crêped Camisole Top, $18

ESC: Katy Perry, Chanel

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for CHANEL

Sport-inspired clothing isn't done yet, people. Katy's serving up the most high-brow (and surely the most expensive) athleisure moment you'll ever see in silk trousers, a sports bra-like bralette and puffer coat. Swap your loungewear for satin trousers and you too can look this cool.

ESC: Chanel Dinner Style

Theory Inzulle Cropped Satin Wide-Leg Pants, $125

Pharrell Williams

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for CHANEL

Pharrell showed up in a full tracksuit, zipped all the way to the top. If you're ever trying to achieve as chic of a matchy-matchy look like this, keep your ensemble monochrome. Choose one specific shade and stick with it, like he's done with this rich navy blue.

ESC: Chanel Dinner Style

Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Track Jacket, $230

Kiernan Shipka

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for CHANEL

Kiernan Shipka's statement sleeves are everything. This top speaks volumes for itself (literally) so keep the rest of your lines straight and narrow. A great pair of straight-leg skinny jeans are the ideal match, along with a great pair of simple heels.

ESC: Chanel Dinner Style

Tory Burch Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $69

Phoebe Tonkin

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

You've seen denim wore so many ways, but how refreshing is Phoebe Tonkin's mod dress? It's flared sleeves and wide-neck collar give us doll vibes while, again, a little added lace underneath is the sultry dose this look needed to be nighttime-appropriate. Throw a slip dress with lace trim on underneath your next youthful look for a grown-up update.

ESC: Chanel Dinner Style

BCBGMaxAzria Bridgett Lace-Trim Slip Dress, Was: $118, Now: $49

Kenya-Kenski Jones

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for CHANEL

Model Kenya Kinski-Jones went for a more menswear-inspired look in this backless top and straight leg jeans. When your shirt sends that big of a statement (and you want all eyes to be on it), keep everything from the waist down low-key—especially your footwear.

ESC: Chanel Dinner Style

Forever 21 Faux Patent Leather Pumps, $23

Bella Heathcote

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for CHANEL

Bella Heathcote wore quilted leather trousers to the party, and look really good doing it. The lesson here? Pair your edgy staples with soft colors to add a subtle feminine feel. The actress' pink, cropped sweater is perfect!

ESC: Chanel Dinner Style

Zara Side Frill Sweater, $40

There you have it: seven lessons on how to look high-fashion, without that high-fashion budget.

