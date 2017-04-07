It's time to revisit the death of Caylee Anthony.

Investigation Discovery is set to release Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, a three-part series that will look into Casey Anthony's involvement in her daughter's death, this weekend, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come from the show. In the clip, viewers can hear audio of Casey admitting to lying about certain things but also insisting that she doesn't know the whereabouts of her missing daughter.

"The last person I saw her with is Zenaida," she says.

"It's not the truth," a detective responds, "because we went to the apartment complex. There's no person that ever lived there by that name. The apartment's been vacant since March."

At the end of the clip, there is audio of Casey admitting to misleading the police because she was "scared" of her "mother's reaction."