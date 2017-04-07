It's time to revisit the death of Caylee Anthony.
Investigation Discovery is set to release Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, a three-part series that will look into Casey Anthony's involvement in her daughter's death, this weekend, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come from the show. In the clip, viewers can hear audio of Casey admitting to lying about certain things but also insisting that she doesn't know the whereabouts of her missing daughter.
"The last person I saw her with is Zenaida," she says.
"It's not the truth," a detective responds, "because we went to the apartment complex. There's no person that ever lived there by that name. The apartment's been vacant since March."
At the end of the clip, there is audio of Casey admitting to misleading the police because she was "scared" of her "mother's reaction."
AP Photo/Joshua Replogle
"You're more afraid of your mom's reaction than if you ever see your daughter again?" the detective asks.
Watch the chilling clip to see what else the tapes reveal about Caylee's murder.
Casey opened up about her late daughter for the first time in nine years in March, admitting she knew people thought (and still think) she was guilty of murdering Caylee.
"I'm still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened," Casey told The Associated Press (via NBC News) during one of the five interviews. "Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do."
Casey added, "My sentence was doled out long before there was a verdict. Sentence first, verdict afterward. People found me guilty long before I had my day in court."
ID's Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery premieres Sunday, April 9.