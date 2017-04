Are you ready to have the time of your life...again?

ABC's Dirty Dancing remake is almost here, and we finally have our first look at the cast, which includes Abigail Breslin as Baby and Colt Prattes as Johnny Castle, the onscreen couple made iconic by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the 1987 movie.

The network has released a bunch of new photos from the TV movie, premiering on Wednesday, May 24, and we decided to see how the new stars stacks up against the cast from the original.