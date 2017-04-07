Kylie Jenner is caught in the middle of a battle between rappers 21 Savage and 22 Savage.

22 Savage dropped "Kylie's Daddy," a love song dedicated to the makeup mogul that also disses on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga. The song, a portion of which was obtained by TMZ, also features teen sisters Iliana Eve and DJ Hannahbella, as well as singer Ziggy.

"I love Kylie now more than Miley / If I was gay I'd be in that girl and smiling," one Ziggy sings. "I love me some Kylie I'm not going to lie / She makes me reconsider liking guys."