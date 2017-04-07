Kylie Jenner is caught in the middle of a battle between rappers 21 Savage and 22 Savage.
22 Savage dropped "Kylie's Daddy," a love song dedicated to the makeup mogul that also disses on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga. The song, a portion of which was obtained by TMZ, also features teen sisters Iliana Eve and DJ Hannahbella, as well as singer Ziggy.
"I love Kylie now more than Miley / If I was gay I'd be in that girl and smiling," one Ziggy sings. "I love me some Kylie I'm not going to lie / She makes me reconsider liking guys."
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Instagram
22 Savage controls the verses, where he goes all in on attacking Tyga in addition to gushing about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "I love me some Kylie like that white girl love that molly / Tyga fall dead cuz I'm tryna be her daddy," he raps. "I'm a young savage a.k.a Kylie's daddy / Her booty's so big it make a n---a want to grab it."
The rapper's song, which will appear on the sisters' debut album, Daddy Issues, arrives shortly after 21 Savage told cameras he was interested in Kylie. Watch out, Tyga!
Although Kylie and Tyga have been the subject of split rumors as of late, the E! reality star has been supporting Tyga's music. In a video shared Monday, the 19-year-old lip-syncs a verse from the rapper's newly released track, "Act Ghetto," which includes a shout out to Kylie. "Gettin' checks like Kylie / Yeah, every day I do it," Tyga raps in the track.
Kylie's just popping up in every song these days.