YouTube
YouTube
Dwayne Johnson stumbled upon his biggest fan earlier this week, and he chalks it up to fate.
While filming a segment with Jimmy Fallon at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., in which the dynamic duo photobombed unsuspecting tourists, The Rock made a man cry after he removed his oversized mascot head. As it turned out, the man had considered The Rock his hero since he was five years old and was in pure disbelief about actually meeting him. Now the former WWE fighter is opening up about what took place behind-the-scenes and how it affected him emotionally.
"When he hugged me he was shaking and giving that loud grown man cry. Not only will I never forget this day, but stuff like this will always be the best part of fame," he wrote in an Instagram caption.
When he hugged me he was shaking and giving that loud grown man cry. Not only will I never forget this day, but stuff like this will always be the best part of fame. This fateful day all went down like this.. my good bud Jimmy Fallon was shooting his show all week long in Orlando at Universal Studios theme park. I flew in on Wed morning to shoot his show. We always like to do comedy bits so we decided to dress up as ourselves and photo bomb people at the park. Well as fate would have it, out of the THOUSANDS of people walking around Universal, the show's producers chose Michael Nevin and his wife Jessica to take a fake picture on the Tonight Show stage. Then the joke is me and Jimmy come out and photobomb their pic and surprise them when we take our heads off. Not only were Michael and Jessica on THEIR HONEYMOON but he's also been one of my biggest fans since he was 5yrs old. He has not one, but THREE tattoos dedicated to me. This reaction was priceless and I'm still shaking my head at the chain of events that had to happen for this one moment of awesomeness to go down. Thank you universe. Thank you fate. Easily one of the BEST parts of fame. I'm a lucky SOB. And Mike thanks for being the greatest/coolest fan and congrats to you and Jessica on your new marriage. My one bit of advice is make sure you learn the four most important words that make any marriage work, "Yes, dear you're right". ??????
"This fateful day all went down like this.. my good bud Jimmy Fallon was shooting his show all week long in Orlando at Universal Studios theme park. I flew in on Wed morning to shoot his show. We always like to do comedy bits so we decided to dress up as ourselves and photo bomb people at the park.
"Well as fate would have it, out of the THOUSANDS of people walking around Universal, the show's producers chose Michael Nevin and his wife Jessica to take a fake picture on the Tonight Show stage. Then the joke is me and Jimmy come out and photobomb their pic and surprise them when we take our heads off," he continued.
NBC
"Not only were Michael and Jessica on THEIR HONEYMOON but he's also been one of my biggest fans since he was 5yrs old. He has not one, but THREE tattoos dedicated to me."
He added, "This reaction was priceless and I'm still shaking my head at the chain of events that had to happen for this one moment of awesomeness to go down.
Thank you universe. Thank you fate. Easily one of the BEST parts of fame. I'm a lucky SOB. And Mike thanks for being the greatest/coolest fan and congrats to you and Jessica on your new marriage. My one bit of advice is make sure you learn the four most important words that make any marriage work, 'Yes, dear you're right.'"
This must have been the best wedding gift/surprise Michael could have ever received. Congratulations to the newlyweds!
(E!, NBC and Universal Studios are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)