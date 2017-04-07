Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have called it quits.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and actress have broken up, a source close to Rodgers confirmed to E! News. According to the source, they were "just on two different pages in life."

"It was Olivia that called the break," the insider said, adding that they still communicate, but the breakup has been hard on both of them.

While the exes spend time apart, the source wouldn't rule out a potential rekindling. "They were great together—never had fights, so getting back together can be possible, but as of now, they need time," the source added.