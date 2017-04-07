Kate Upton and Jimmy Fallon Face Off in a Unique Dance Battle

Kate Upton and Jimmy Fallon needed a little more than just their dancing shoes for this battle—they needed a sprinkle of imagination.

While celebrating the opening of his new ride at Universal Studios Orlando, the late-night star hosted his show from Florida, where he welcomed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Kate Upton to a friendly dance battle. However, they were given eccentric prompts to inspire their moves from a dance move generator.

First up, the model was tasked with "Shoulders With a Mind of Their Own." The 24-year-old took the challenge in stride, playing right along as she shook, shimmied and brushed her shoulders off to the beat.