It's a whole new ballgame this season on The Originals.

Not only has the show jumped five years since the end of season three, giving the Mikaelsons a talkative, opinionated seven year-old daughter/niece to protect, but it's also facing a huge new threat that's unlike anything the show has ever seen before.

In last week's episode, we saw that some mysterious "it" is requiring sacrifices of children, and of course, one of those children it's after happens to be Hope Mikaelson. In order to get a handle on what's facing the family and the city of New Orleans throughout the rest of season four, we got on the phone with executive producer Michael Narducci, who provided us with a few important tidbits about what we're in for.