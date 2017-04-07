It's Time for Alpha Male Madness 2017! Nominate Your Favorite TV Actors Now

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Homeland, Claire Danes

We Did What We Could to Get Homeland Stars to Tell Us About the Finale

Scandal

It's an Alternate Scandal Universe in New 100th Episode Promo (Plus, Did Huck Survive?)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alpha Male Madness, Stephen Amell, Sam Heughan, Sterling K. Brown, Harry Shum Jr.

March Madness may have passed us by, but Alpha Male Madness is only just beginning. 

It's time to launch our annual tournament of guys to determine which actor is most loved (and has the most passionate fanbase) in 2017, and we need your nominations! 

You have until Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. PT to send us your nominations. You can nominate as many actors as you want, as long as they identify as either male or nonbinary, and they were on TV in 2016 or 2017. Those are pretty much the only rules! 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The tournament will begin on Monday with 64 contestants, and we'll slowly keep eliminating the group by half until just one actor wins it all. 

Could Outlander's Sam Heughan take the win for the third year in a row, or will another gentleman break his winning streak? It's all up to you!

Submit your nomination in the comments below or to @eonlineTV on Twitter with the hashtag #AlphaMaleMadness. Come Monday, you'll be able to vote as many times as you want for as many different guys as you want, so get those voting fingers ready. 

And for those of you looking forward to honoring the ladies, your time will come! Girl on Top will launch later this year. 

TAGS/ Alpha Male Madness , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again