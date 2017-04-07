March Madness may have passed us by, but Alpha Male Madness is only just beginning.

It's time to launch our annual tournament of guys to determine which actor is most loved (and has the most passionate fanbase) in 2017, and we need your nominations!

You have until Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. PT to send us your nominations. You can nominate as many actors as you want, as long as they identify as either male or nonbinary, and they were on TV in 2016 or 2017. Those are pretty much the only rules!