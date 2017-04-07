We did, at least, have a few brushes with actual information.

"You can expect to see what Quinn's really made of, and the metal of the man," Rupert Friend says of his own character.

"I will say, you don't see it coming," Elizabeth Marvel does say.

Mandy Patinkin calls it "wonderful," and says "there are some stunners in it that you will not be expecting."

So. There's that. That's what we now know about the Homeland season finale, which, based on the preview above, seems to pick up right after the bombing that ended last week's episode. At some point, Keane (Marvel) and Carrie (Danes) end up in an elevator, and Quinn's wanted for planning to kill Keane. But at least it does look like Keane makes it to the oval office?

Whatever happens, it's apparently the episode that changes everything, so we're in for a wild ride.