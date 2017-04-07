By this point, after six seasons, the cast of Homeland is a bunch of pros.
They're obviously not going to spill anything about their finale that airs this weekend, and we're not even sure why we bothered trying to ask them to spill anything about their finale that airs this weekend, but we did, and they didn't.
"No, I can't tell you anything," Claire Danes told us at the Television Academy's Homeland event earlier this week. "Are you kidding? No."
Well fine then.
We did, at least, have a few brushes with actual information.
"You can expect to see what Quinn's really made of, and the metal of the man," Rupert Friend says of his own character.
"I will say, you don't see it coming," Elizabeth Marvel does say.
Mandy Patinkin calls it "wonderful," and says "there are some stunners in it that you will not be expecting."
So. There's that. That's what we now know about the Homeland season finale, which, based on the preview above, seems to pick up right after the bombing that ended last week's episode. At some point, Keane (Marvel) and Carrie (Danes) end up in an elevator, and Quinn's wanted for planning to kill Keane. But at least it does look like Keane makes it to the oval office?
Whatever happens, it's apparently the episode that changes everything, so we're in for a wild ride.
Homeland airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.