Over the river and through the woods to Wyoming they will go!
While some Americans may head to the beach or amusement parks over spring break, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall decided to visit Jackson Hole, Wyoming for a private family getaway.
In pictures exclusively obtained by E! News, the couple was spotted enjoying a trip to Whole Foods where they walked arm-in-arm to their car.
Sandra kept things casual with ripped denim jeans, a plaid jacket and black Ugg boots. As for Bryan, he cracked a smile as he bundled up in three layers and a beanie.
During their outing, the couple also headed to Teton Toys where some shopping for Louis and Laila was absolutely on the agenda.
"They seemed very normal. It was just a normal, happy day," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were both smiling and having a good time."
E! News has learned the couple bought a pink PlasmaCar before leaving the local store.
"It was obvious Sandra is completely happy with Bryan and he was just like a dad to the kids," another eyewitness shared with E! News. "He and Sandra were very touchy and were always holding hands or arm-in-arm. It was so touching to see Bryan with Laila and Louis. They're all very close and so comfortable with each other."
While pop culture fans may not see this couple on social media or red carpets week after week, there's no doubt that the pair is madly in love.
"She is an independent mom and also found a great man that loves her and her kids unconditionally. Her children are her life and always have been her top priority," an insider recently explained to E! News. "She lived just for her child Louis for a while and stayed away from dating to focus on herself and Louis. It took Sandy some time to actually open up to a man, trust and love again."
"Sandra and Bryan are in euphoria," our source added. "She is where she finally wants to be with a partner."
—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom
