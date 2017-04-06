Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Admits Doing Reality TV With Her Mom Again "Was the Toughest Decision of My Life"
How dare you steal Arthur Read's iconic sweater before Easter Sunday.
While we were marveling over John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family photos with baby Luna, one famous cartoon character was checking out someone's outfit.
In a hilarious Twitter post, Arthur decided to comment on the "All of Me" singer's yellow sweater.
"Love your Easter look, @JohnLegend," the account wrote with a tea emoji.
As it turns out, Chrissy saw the message and totally loved it. "Whoa u shady as f!! *follows*," she wrote on Twitter.
And for those wondering, the Lip Sync Battle star has yet to officially follow the actor's account who is not affiliated with Marc Brown or PBS Kids.
All jokes aside, the happy family was all smiles when they met the Easter Bunny less than two weeks before the holiday.
As seen in several photos, Luna basically became BFFs with the furry friend as she held on to the fluffy mascot's two front teeth.
For those wondering about Luna's outfit, it's all about Janie and Jack's bow dress that is available online for just over $100.
While the family may already be celebrating Easter, Chrissy is also gearing up for Luna's very first birthday on April 14. In a recent Instagram post, the proud mom headed to Duff's Cakemix where she revealed the sweet treats she was making for the special day.
"Thank you @duffscakemix for teaching me to decorate a cake for Luna's upcoming bday!" the Cravings author shared online. "I'll be back to do the real one soon! Get the sprinkles ready."