How dare you steal Arthur Read's iconic sweater before Easter Sunday.

While we were marveling over John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family photos with baby Luna, one famous cartoon character was checking out someone's outfit.

In a hilarious Twitter post, Arthur decided to comment on the "All of Me" singer's yellow sweater.

"Love your Easter look, @JohnLegend," the account wrote with a tea emoji.

As it turns out, Chrissy saw the message and totally loved it. "Whoa u shady as f!! *follows*," she wrote on Twitter.