This Is What's in Venus Williams' Gym Bag

Harry How/Getty Images
Harry How/Getty Images
When you're one of the GOAT in tennis, you can't step out on the court with just anything on. The world is watching!
Venus Williams never disappoints, proving that you can be an athletic powerhouse and a style star at the same time (unlike many of us that rock sweat-drenched T-shirts to the gym). With four Olympic gold medals, seven Grand Slam singles titles and five Wimbledon singles titles under her belt, it's safe to say that Venus knows how to rock it on the court.
If you're wondering where the tennis star finds athletic gear fit for the world stage, look no further. Venus partnered with Intrepid to create her own athleisure line: EleVen by Venus Williams. The collection is full of bold monochromatic patterns and bright colors, with soft, breathable fabric—perfect for your next workout or a stroll in the park.
"The line is inspired by being ‘an 11'—constantly evolving as a person and being a go-getter in all arenas of your life. First and foremost, I want the line to be something I would get excited to wear. After that, it's making sure that the fit and look of it is something other people would want to wear," Venus told E! News. "I sit down and sketch myself, then run through everything with the EleVen team to see that my vision is brought to life. In the end, we ask, ‘Is it an EleVen'? If the answer is yes, you'll find it at EleVen by Venus Williams."
There is more to looking fabulous than just what you're wearing. The tennis pro revealed to E! News everything that is in her gym bag, so you can be a powerhouse beauty, too!
The Bag: EleVen Oh & Oh Duffle Bag, $80
Everything in Venus' gym bag:
-A Nail Kit (Recommended: Deborah LippmannTools of The Trade Nail Kit, $48)
-Dermalogica Active Moist Facial Moisturizer, $26.95
-Advil Pain Reliever Fever Reducer Coated Tablets, $4.49
-Maison Francis Kurkjidan Petit Matin Perfume, $215
-Coola Sunscreen, $36
-Monster DiamondZ On-Ear Headphones, $299.95
-EleVen Thika Visor, Now $19.99
-Milani Infinite Liquid Eye Liner, $5.99
-Theraband Professional Resistance Band Loops, $5.54
-Gold Hoop Earrings (Recommended: Gorjana Laurel Large Hoops Earrings, $65)
Get right, get tight!