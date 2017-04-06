Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Admits Doing Reality TV With Her Mom Again "Was the Toughest Decision of My Life"
There's no doubt each of the Teen Mom OG ladies love all of their children, but do they love all of their co-stars?
It's no secret that Farrah Abraham wasn't exactly beloved at the end of last season. In fact, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood decided to end the reunion early after a fight broke out in front of Dr. Drew Pinsky.
But as a new season of the hit MTV franchise kicks off in less than two weeks, perhaps the dynamics have changed? Well, we'll let you decide.
"Farrah who?" Catelynn shared with E! News exclusively when asked about her co-star Thursday morning. "Farrah who? Farrah Fawcett? She's dead. Rest in peace. She was beautiful. Farrah Fawcett is dead. I love Amber and Maci, but poor Farrah Fawcett. Rest in peace."
Perhaps the other moms know who she is?
"Me, Maci and Catelynn have always been good," Amber shared with E! News. "Farrah, she's just Farrah. It's kind of like a non-issue, non-thing anymore."
Maci added, "It's kind of one of those things like out of sight, out of mind."
As for Farrah, she knows her co-stars aren't exactly in love with her. But according to the 25-year-old, she's more than okay with how things stand.
"I live my life separately and I think that's the best way," Farrah explained to E! News. "Like I've said, I think we all need to create our own positive, healthy, happy environment in which they don't fit in. So again, I want no part of their rounds and rounds of immaturity."
Putting any drama aside, Maci does see a silver lining when it comes to having Farrah on the show. With every star comes a new story that may just affect a viewer at home.
"I want the best for her and I think she does bring something to the show. Not everyone is going to relate to me or Catelynn," Maci explained. "The more different stories that can come together, the more relatable we're going to be to everyone. I just don't really have a relationship with her."
Teen Mom OG returns with new episodes Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.
