There's no doubt each of the Teen Mom OG ladies love all of their children, but do they love all of their co-stars?

It's no secret that Farrah Abraham wasn't exactly beloved at the end of last season. In fact, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood decided to end the reunion early after a fight broke out in front of Dr. Drew Pinsky.

But as a new season of the hit MTV franchise kicks off in less than two weeks, perhaps the dynamics have changed? Well, we'll let you decide.

"Farrah who?" Catelynn shared with E! News exclusively when asked about her co-star Thursday morning. "Farrah who? Farrah Fawcett? She's dead. Rest in peace. She was beautiful. Farrah Fawcett is dead. I love Amber and Maci, but poor Farrah Fawcett. Rest in peace."

Perhaps the other moms know who she is?