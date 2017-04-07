Is Selena Gomez Your Festival Style Soulmate?

When it comes to festival dressing, really anything goes (well, except for these).

Your only job is to be true to yourself, whether that's throwing on all the latest trends or playing a more laid-back role in the wardrobe department. Whatever the case, there's a certain celeb's style you can relate to, a.k.a. mimic for the upcoming season. And they fall into five categories: those who are trend-driven, the girly-girl, those who take a more laid-back approach, the fashion-forward-always attendee and the concert buff (who's actually there solely for the music).

Selena Gomez sets trends and, therefore, wears them. If her style speaks to you, consider things like high-waisted cutoffs, a killer belt and cool It girl-worthy ankle boots. If it doesn't, don't worry! There are four other star-studded, festival personalities waiting for you to be inspired by.

