Adele knows how to send a strong message.
The Grammy winner gifted former One Direction singer Harry Styles a very special present in honor of his recent 21st birthday and it was nothing short of brilliant.
Styles, who co-hosted BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw this week, dished about the gift and the personalized memo that came along with it.
"For my 21st she gave me one of her albums 21 and said, ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.'"
Um, yeah, I guess you can say winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year after selling over 5 million copies is "pretty cool stuff." If that's not a humble brag, we don't know what is.
So how did the birthday boy react to the fellow Brit's present?
"I was like, ‘geez,'" he admitted on the morning program.
Styles was on the BBC Radio show to promote his highly anticipated first solo track dubbed "Sign of the Times," which is slated to be released in just a few hours.
The singer also shared that he's turned to Adele for words of sage advice as he embarks on his solo career.
"I've spoken with her a little bit, she knows one of the guys that I wrote with a lot. But I don't think so much advice, I just like how she does stuff."
He added, "I think she leads by example, she's the biggest, she's amazing, she's the best so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she's a different thing, she just good at it, I like how she does everything."
It sure sounds like Styles is a massive Adele fan…and the feeling is mutual.