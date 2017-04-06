When it comes to reality TV, some stars don't fight with their friends. They fight with their family.
With the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition getting closer and closer, some fans are wondering why Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett would agree to participate with her estranged mother.
As it turns out, the decision was no easy task.
"The decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life," Kendra shared with E! News exclusively this week. "It really truly was."
"Doing Marriage Boot Camp with [my husband] Hank Baskett was easy," she continued. "It was challenging while being there but it was an easy decision to make. Yes, of course, let's do it, whatever."
Loyal fans to Kendra have witnessed the reality star's ups and downs with her mother. In fact, one of her biggest reasons for the tension was her parent's possible tell-all book.
For a moment, the former Girls Next Door star thought she had closed that relationship for good. With help from experienced therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino, however, perhaps things can change.
"I closed the door and I said I will never open it up again and I was healed and what's crazy is that I learned how to move on in my life and form my own definition of what family is around me and I started believing it and I started creating my own family," Kendra explained. "Next thing you know, here we are facing each other at family boot camp, something I said I would never do again. She said the same thing and here we are."
So what can fans expect in the new season? According to a sneak peek, the mother-daughter duo will explore their past that ignites some serious arguments.
"Every time I have happiness, she's there to kill me!" Kendra proclaimed.
Will this pair mend their relationship or end it for good? Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
