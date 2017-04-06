Bristol Palin's Future Baby Girl Already Has Matching Ensembles With Big Sister Sailor

by Kendall Fisher

Bristol Palin's daughter Sailor Grace is going to have a mini-me on her hands!

Sarah Palin's 26-year-old daughter and her husband, Dakota Meyer, are expecting their third child, and they recently revealed it's a girl. Of course, Bristol has already started picking out adorable clothes for the little one, making sure to find matching ensembles with her big sis, Sailor, who is just a year old.

Bristol took to Instagram on Thursday to share some of the outfits on her story.

Bristol Palin, Baby Clothes

Snapchat

The first photo showed two, white onesies with gold writing that read, "Mama's Bestie." Bristol captioned the pic, "They know tho."

The second snap showed two pink onesies with white and blue writing, which read, "My aunt is my bestie." Obviously, Bristol's sister Willow Palin purchased those ones!

Finally, the last set of onesies was another pink set, featuring a white anchor and pink writing that read, "My dad is my anchor." Bristol couldn't help but caption that one with a bunch of heart-eye emojis.

Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer, Sex Reveal

Instagram

Meanwhile, Bristol announced she was pregnant with her third child in December.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!" she and Dakota told ET at the time. "God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"

In March, the pair revealed they're expecting a girl. "Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered," she wrote on Instagram. "So excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!"

The couple's third child is due sometime this spring.

