Dancing With Justin Timberlake & Hiking With Ryan Gosling: The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista Reveals Her Dream Celeb Dates

Christine Evangelista is getting personal!

During an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall, Christine played a game where she revealed which celeb she'd like to join her on specific dates.

For a dancing date, Christine said she'd want Justin Timberlake to accompany her. And for a hiking date, Christine picked Ryan Gosling to join her for "a nice walk and talk."

What about a hot yoga date?

"That could get a little...sweaty," Christine laughed. "Who do I want to be around sweaty?"

Christine then made her choice...Zach Galifianakis!

"That would be great actually," she said.

Who else did Christine pick for her dream dates? Take a look at the video above to find out!

And see which date she'd want to go on with her co-star Josh Henderson!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

