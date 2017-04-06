A Look at Camila Cabello's Journey From Cuba to Stardom

While it was Camila's passion for music that made her gain new friends in school.

"I was very introverted as a kid. But I started bringing my CDs to the YMCA after school; I'd ask for the boom box and go play my music in the corner, and people would come over. And I created a little YouTube channel doing covers—I must have posted 50," she said. "Even though I'd be like, 'Oh my God, this is so bad,' music was the thing I was passionate enough about to get over being shy."

Once Camila told her family that she wanted to audition for The X Factor, her parents agreed to take her, but Sinuhe confessed that she didn't think that her daughter would be able to do it because of her shyness.

"That was the first time I sang in front of an audience," Camila confessed. "I think the most important thing I've learned from my mom has been: You're human if you have fear, but you can't ever let it determine how hard you go at a situation. If anything, it should make you go harder—go for it all the way."