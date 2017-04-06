"I knew Mark Hamill was good at voice acting, but didn't know he was this good," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another viewer added, "Props to Mark Hamill! He was spot on as an older Han Solo. Dude has some serious vocal skills!"
And while the new Han Solo deserves plenty of credit, there are some other characters receiving some much-deserved praise.
"Is it just me or does anyone else agree that this version of Kylo Ren way more terrifying than the real one?" a YouTuber wrote.
The most touching moment of the video comes towards the very end when the creators pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.
Just last month, the actress was treated to a public memorial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park near Los Angeles where Star Wars droid R2-D2 made a cameo appearance.
Ultimately, the video is meant to be a light-hearted tribute to a beloved film. In fact, High School Musical, Twilight and The Hunger Games have all been given the "Bad Lip Reading" treatment.
"Big thanks to @HamillHimself and @jessicadicicco for lending their voices to the latest Bad Lip Reading video!" the creators shared on Twitter.
