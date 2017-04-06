Fans may know him as Luke Skywalker. But in a new viral video, Mark Hamill is Han Solo and beyond.

The genius minds behind "Bad Lip Reading" are taking on Star Wars: The Force Awakens and fans of the franchise are getting a whole new movie experience.

In this episode, Mark provides the voice-over for Harrison Ford's famous character as the video puts funny words into his mouth.

And for those who aren't catching on, the popular YouTube series overlays hilarious phrases on top of movie and news scenes. In this case, Star Wars is the lucky project.

While the finished product has only been up on YouTube for a few hours, the clip has already received close to half a million views from beginning to end.