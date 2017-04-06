Mark Hamill Makes One Unforgettable Han Solo in "Bad Lip Reading" of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Padma Lakshmi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Celebs React to Passing of Legendary Comedian Don Rickles

Christina El Moussa

Christina El Moussa's Nutritionist Breaks Down Her Diet—Spoiler: Margaritas Are Allowed!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fans may know him as Luke Skywalker. But in a new viral video, Mark Hamill is Han Solo and beyond.

The genius minds behind "Bad Lip Reading" are taking on Star Wars: The Force Awakens and fans of the franchise are getting a whole new movie experience.

In this episode, Mark provides the voice-over for Harrison Ford's famous character as the video puts funny words into his mouth.

And for those who aren't catching on, the popular YouTube series overlays hilarious phrases on top of movie and news scenes. In this case, Star Wars is the lucky project.

While the finished product has only been up on YouTube for a few hours, the clip has already received close to half a million views from beginning to end.

Photos

Famous Star Wars Fans

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher

Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

"I knew Mark Hamill was good at voice acting, but didn't know he was this good," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another viewer added, "Props to Mark Hamill! He was spot on as an older Han Solo. Dude has some serious vocal skills!"

And while the new Han Solo deserves plenty of credit, there are some other characters receiving some much-deserved praise.

"Is it just me or does anyone else agree that this version of Kylo Ren way more terrifying than the real one?" a YouTuber wrote.

The most touching moment of the video comes towards the very end when the creators pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

Just last month, the actress was treated to a public memorial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park near Los Angeles where Star Wars droid R2-D2 made a cameo appearance.

Ultimately, the video is meant to be a light-hearted tribute to a beloved film. In fact, High School Musical, Twilight and The Hunger Games have all been given the "Bad Lip Reading" treatment.

"Big thanks to @HamillHimself and @jessicadicicco for lending their voices to the latest Bad Lip Reading video!" the creators shared on Twitter.

TAGS/ YouTube , Viral , Mark Hamill , Star Wars , Movies , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again