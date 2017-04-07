Here comes Mrs. Cena!

Days after fiancé John Cena's epic marriage proposal at WrestleMania 33, bride-to-be Nikki Bella dished wedding details in an exclusive rapid-fire game with E! News. Since she wants a short engagement—no longer than a year—she's already in the early stages of planning.

The Total Divas star spilled all her ideas for her dream celebration, from the size of the guest list to the dessert menu. No surprises here, the 33-year-old also revealed her twin sister Brie Bella will definitely be her maid of honor.

But, what about the all-important dress? Well, Nikki wants to show off those curves! "I want something that's tight in the waist and shows off the booty," she told us. "I definitely have to have some cleavage."