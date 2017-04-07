Dancing With Justin Timberlake & Hiking With Ryan Gosling: The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista Reveals Her Dream Celeb Dates
Here comes Mrs. Cena!
Days after fiancé John Cena's epic marriage proposal at WrestleMania 33, bride-to-be Nikki Bella dished wedding details in an exclusive rapid-fire game with E! News. Since she wants a short engagement—no longer than a year—she's already in the early stages of planning.
The Total Divas star spilled all her ideas for her dream celebration, from the size of the guest list to the dessert menu. No surprises here, the 33-year-old also revealed her twin sister Brie Bella will definitely be her maid of honor.
But, what about the all-important dress? Well, Nikki wants to show off those curves! "I want something that's tight in the waist and shows off the booty," she told us. "I definitely have to have some cleavage."
However, does she think she'll turn into the ultimate bridezilla?
Watch the video above to find out that and more, including who she thinks will cry the most during the ceremony!
