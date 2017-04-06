Overall, Clark encouraged the HGTV star to take the emotion out of eating.

"Food isn't a reward. Food isn't just a treat. It's not something that you take advantage of—it's something that you use for fuel and I think that's what she realized when I first started working with her. She was eating kids nutrition bars! They just weren't enough," the nutritionist recalled.

"So, she didn't realize how many calories she needed since she's on her feet all day. So, when you take the emotion out of counting calories and dieting, then you actually realize and you can intuitively figure out what you need and how much you need of it and what works best for you...Taking the emotion out of it and not worrying about counting calories is the number one thing."

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom