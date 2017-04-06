What's the Deal With Ashley Graham's Insta-Worthy Facial?

Celebs like Ashley Graham are no strangers to regular facials, but that's hardly helpful information.

We want to know the details: the exact treatment, what it does and what it costs (so that we can keep up appearances, too). That's why when the model took to social media to share a smoky sneak peek of her latest visit to celeb dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer's office, we went straight to the source—Dr. Lancer himself.

According to the pro, Ashley got the Micro-Buffing Vegan Stem Cell Red Carpet Facial, an off-menu treatment (price starts at $750) only available in his Beverly Hills office. "This is what a celeb will get the morning of a red carpet event. It leaves your skin glass-smooth, giving the result of invisible pores, and it lasts for five days after," he said.

So what does the Insta-worthy treatment entail? It's customized for every skin type, but it's far from what you're used to.