French Montana is in hot water after using offensive language toward a random Twitter follower late Wednesday night.

A black woman tweeted, "The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him..." and somehow the rapper caught wind of it. Instead of ignoring it or responding in a more tame manner, Montana really went after her.

WARNING: The tweet below contains strong language.

"U musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe With them nappy ass poetic justice braids take your cum drinking Dick banging ass somewhere n be humble," he tweeted.