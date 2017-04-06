Jen Lowery / Splash News
French Montana is in hot water after using offensive language toward a random Twitter follower late Wednesday night.
A black woman tweeted, "The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him..." and somehow the rapper caught wind of it. Instead of ignoring it or responding in a more tame manner, Montana really went after her.
WARNING: The tweet below contains strong language.
"U musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe With them nappy ass poetic justice braids take your cum drinking Dick banging ass somewhere n be humble," he tweeted.
The Twittersphere immediately dragged him, calling him out for his course and offensive language.
"@FrencHMonTanA A non black man who loves black culture, makes money off the culture and hates black people," read one response. "And he dates white women who wanna be black."
"Fun fact: French Montana isnt black, rips off of black culture while bashing black women," tweeted another follower.
The "Don't Panic" rapper defended himself in subsequent tweets after many called him "anti black."
"My son is black, and I was born in africa I lived there for 13 years," he wrote. "I ain't no punching bag, and I don't discriminate !don't come for me."
He followed up with another tweet about his family's heritage. "My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen," he tweeted. "All I did was defend myself if I affended [sic] anybody I apologize."
He added, "But this is a perfect example of even when u defending yourself and minding your Business social media would drag your name thru the mud."
Montana also called into The Breakfast Club to explain himself. "I never said nothing to all the black ladies," he said. "I don't care what the people are going to say. I love my queens, but I just can't take it when someone's trying to come at me. I love the queens. I don't know why they tried to turn it into the racist thing. There are other things to worry about that are really racist."