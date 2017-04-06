We can feel the awkward tension like it was yesterday, but it's been a full decade since Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag went their separate ways in this world.

According to this Tumblr, on April 5, 2007, PerezHilton.com published the article that would result in the demise of the former Hills stars' relationship: a report that LC and Jason Wahler had made a sex tape.

So how exactly did that lead to Lauren and Heidi ending their friendship? Let's take a walk down memory lane...