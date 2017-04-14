The Coachella Music and Arts Festival sounds like the best time ever...You get to hang out with your good friends and listen to good music, take photos with awesome art and enjoy amazing weather all the while being surrounded by happy people who are just stoked to be doing the same thing.

Unfortunately, that whole package comes with quite the price tag.

As Coachella has gotten more and more popular over the years, the admission price for a weekend ticket continues to go up and up. For a three-day pass alone this year, the cost adds up to about $400. When you account for the cost of a hotel or camping, transportation as well as food and beverage, you're looking to spend somewhere around $1000 (according to our avid Coachella-goer sources).

Cue Kristen Wiig's forever relateable GIF...