Legendary Comedian Don Rickles Dies at 90

Legendary comedian Don Rickles passed away at home from kidney failure, his publicist confirmed. He was 90.
Rickles, who would've turned 91 on May 8, was best known for his comedy, but also became a best-selling author and dramatic actor. He made his mark alongside Clark Gable and Burt Lancaster in Run Silent, Run Deep. Rickles also served as an honorary member of the Rat Pack and appeared as an abrasive celebrity roast comic.
Throughout his career, Rickles also appeared on various sitcoms and dramatic series, including Get Smart and Run for Your Life. Perhaps one of his best known film roles was voicing the role of Mr. Potato Head in Pixar's Toy Story franchise. Despite a successful career on the big and small screens, Rickles' mainstay was nightclub appearances. His two signature phrases he always used while insulting his audience were "dummy" and "hockey puck."
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Rickles was born in New York City and studied acting at the Academy of Dramatic Arts. Despite appearing in nightclubs throughout the 1950s, Rickles didn't really make it big until he appeared on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson in 1965. His appearance put him on the comedy map and helped launch his career in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe.
In January 2005, Rickles appeared with Bob Newhart on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno the day after Carson's death to reminisce about their many guest appearances on Carson's show.
Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, as well as their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed, and two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.
Funeral services will be private, but in lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.