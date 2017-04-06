Legendary Comedian Don Rickles Dies at 90

Legendary comedian Don Rickles passed away at home from kidney failure, his publicist confirmed. He was 90.

Rickles, who would've turned 91 on May 8, was best known for his comedy, but also became a best-selling author and dramatic actor. He made his mark alongside Clark Gable and Burt Lancaster in Run Silent, Run Deep. Rickles also served as an honorary member of the Rat Pack and appeared as an abrasive celebrity roast comic.

Throughout his career, Rickles also appeared on various sitcoms and dramatic series, including Get Smart and Run for Your Life. Perhaps one of his best known film roles was voicing the role of Mr. Potato Head in Pixar's Toy Story franchise. Despite a successful career on the big and small screens, Rickles' mainstay was nightclub appearances. His two signature phrases he always used while insulting his audience were "dummy" and "hockey puck."