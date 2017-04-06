Mama June can take a few notes from these fellow stars.

As the reality mom returns to life as a newly formed size 4, she aims to never get back to her former 460-pound frame. "I can promise you I'm never going back to that size," she told People. "I'm happy where I'm at."

However, as was depicted on her series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, shedding those hundreds of pounds was not a simple feat, mentally or physically. Instead, coupled with diet and exercise, the 37-year-old underwent a sleeve gastrectomy, more commonly known as "gastric sleeve" surgery. The procedure involves cutting the stomach to reduce its size, and therefore, promote weight loss.

She is certainly not the first famous person to undergo a form of weight loss surgery and see success. Instead, she joins a group of stars who've not only changed their lives through such procedures, but for many, also faced a few setbacks. Here's a progress report on them and the advice they live by today: