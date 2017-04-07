"Of course I'm going to support Sheree. She's always been extremely supportive of me and everything I have going on, so I was super excited to go and see her house finally. I didn't even really think about—it didn't really cross my mind what I would be stepping in to, to be honest," she admitted. "But I definitely didn't think I'd be duking it out with whatever her name is, Kenya. I call her Kendra all the time. Whatever the f--k her name is. Miss Negative Nancy over there."

Despite the drama with Kenya—and despite her admission that her friendship with Sheree is the only relationship she's nurtured since leaving the show—Kim told us she enjoyed her brief return to the RHOA world. "It was great to see everybody else, honestly. Cynthia [Bailey], she's so beautiful. It was great to see her, and of course Sheree and Kandi [Burruss.] Porsha [Williams,] Porsha's hilarious. So f--king funny. So it was great. I definitely didn't expect to duke it out with whatever her name is."