"Not much has changed in five years!"
After years of fan pleas and rumors of Bravo's begging, it's finally happening: Kim Zolciak-Biermann is making her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The OG Georgia peach, who left the series midway through filming the fifth season and is currently filming the sixth season of her spin-off Don't Be Tardy, pops up in the upcoming season nine finale as a guest at fellow OG Sheree Whitfield's long-awaited Chateau Sheree housewarming party. As if no time had passed at all, she immediately finds herself in a sparring match with Kenya Moore. And as she told E! News, she wasn't expecting it at all.
"Of course I'm going to support Sheree. She's always been extremely supportive of me and everything I have going on, so I was super excited to go and see her house finally. I didn't even really think about—it didn't really cross my mind what I would be stepping in to, to be honest," she admitted. "But I definitely didn't think I'd be duking it out with whatever her name is, Kenya. I call her Kendra all the time. Whatever the f--k her name is. Miss Negative Nancy over there."
Despite the drama with Kenya—and despite her admission that her friendship with Sheree is the only relationship she's nurtured since leaving the show—Kim told us she enjoyed her brief return to the RHOA world. "It was great to see everybody else, honestly. Cynthia [Bailey], she's so beautiful. It was great to see her, and of course Sheree and Kandi [Burruss.] Porsha [Williams,] Porsha's hilarious. So f--king funny. So it was great. I definitely didn't expect to duke it out with whatever her name is."
When asked about fellow RHOA vet NeNe Leakes' recent claim that Bravo was making moves to get one of the two of them back on the show, Kim was firm that it never happened. "Honestly, I was not asked to come back. I didn't even know that Sheree's housewarming party was going to be filmed, it didn't even cross my mind. Listen, I'm in season six of Don't Be Tardy. I'm super happy, I get paid to film with my family. It doesn't really get much better than that. But I'm very motivated by money, also. I'd be dumb to tell you opposite," she admitted, before reiterating that there was no offer to consider. "Bravo never asked me to come back on Housewives this season. That never happened. It just happened to be Sheree's housewarming party. And Sheree's actually a friend of mine, so I went."
And if you're wondering what her relationship with Ms. Leakes is like these days, Kim offered this update: "We'll text here and there, to be honest with you, but I haven't seen her in forever. It seems like forever. But we definitely text 'Happy birthday' or what have you. So there's no drama. We just are super busy, both of us."
As for the big Chateau Sheree reveal, and the season finale itself, these are the three words that Kim felt best teased what we're in store for: "Grand, for sure. Exciting. Glamorous. Mmhmm, glamorous." We'd expect nothing less.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season finale airs Sunday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
