Dancing With Justin Timberlake & Hiking With Ryan Gosling: The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista Reveals Her Dream Celeb Dates
John Cena is quite the romantic.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, newly-engaged WWE Superstar Nikki Bella shared the sentimental meaning behind the stunning Tiffany & Co. bling her new fiancé designed specifically for her.
"It's four and a half carats and we've been together four and a half years, so each side has four diamonds and one side represents John and one side represents me and represents every year we've been together and what we've been through," she explains. "Then, we meet in the middle at four and a half years and become one."
Nikki revealed John was whispering the special significance to her in the wrestling ring after she accepted his big, surprise proposal at WrestleMania. But, understandably, she was extremely overwhelmed processing everything that had just happened.
Courtesy WWE
"After the proposal, when we came back, and I was like, 'Can you repeat that?' because I was just, so much was going on in my head and the crowd's all screaming. I was listening to him in the ring and trying to take it all in, but I was just like, 'Oh my goodness!'" she recalls. "And then he said again like, 'Nicole, I've been wanting to ask you this for a year and a half.' So, it was so cute. I just didn't want the moment to end. It feels like it hasn't ended."
The 33-year-old pro wrestler and entrepreneur admitted she knew nothing about engagement rings before and never even bothered to look because John had always insisted he didn't want to tie the knot again.
Courtesy WWE
"Everyone always told me you need to send John photos and I'm like 'He doesn't even want to get married!' Like, how desperate is that?!" she said. "I think because John's always been so firm on not getting married it made me never want to look. Like, why have hope?"
But now that her dream has finally come true, Nikki couldn't help but gush over her beautiful sparkler and, really, who could blame her?
"Literally, when he pulled out that black box, the camera kind of goes away, but at first you see my face when he opens it and I literally go, 'Oh, wow!'" she said. "It blew me away! I was like, 'Geez, I was not expecting that if I ever got one!' It's perfect. It's exactly what I would want."
The future groom, who had been resistant to the idea of marriage, confessed finding his one, true match ultimately changed his mind.
"I found the right person," John explained during the couple's post-engagement appearance onToday. "I found a strong person that I consider an inspiration, an equal. Someone when I'm down, can pick me up. It took a person that strong to change my life."
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!