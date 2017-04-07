John Cena is quite the romantic.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, newly-engaged WWE Superstar Nikki Bella shared the sentimental meaning behind the stunning Tiffany & Co. bling her new fiancé designed specifically for her.

"It's four and a half carats and we've been together four and a half years, so each side has four diamonds and one side represents John and one side represents me and represents every year we've been together and what we've been through," she explains. "Then, we meet in the middle at four and a half years and become one."

Nikki revealed John was whispering the special significance to her in the wrestling ring after she accepted his big, surprise proposal at WrestleMania. But, understandably, she was extremely overwhelmed processing everything that had just happened.