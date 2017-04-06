ELLE UK/ Kerry Hallihan
Victoria Beckham has been called a lot of things: Posh Spice, David Beckham's wife, loving mother, model, style icon, clothing designer and now fashion collaborator. Victoria will soon be launching her new collection, The Victoria Beckham for Target, and to celebrate, she's opening up in ELLE U.K.'s May issue about her passion for fashion and all of the other hallmarks in her life.
While many know Victoria as a girl who came into the scene when she was part of the worldwide sensation the Spice Girls, the fashion industry is where her true aspirations live. "I love fashion," says the clothing designer. "This is what I'm genuinely interested in."
That being said, Victoria has nothing but love for the original girl squad. "Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun," Posh Spice says. While it was fun to be part of the best-selling girl band of all time, she never felt like she had the chops to make it her lifelong career. "I was never the best singer or dancer," Victoria says. "I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes—the package excited me."
There's no denying the Beckhams are a career driven family, but they each do their part in making time for one another. David especially rises to the occasion when Victoria is working during fashion week. "The children will be in New York and he's already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night," says Victoria. "...That's how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, 'You know what? I've got this.' That's what makes a good partnership."
Victoria and David have been married since 1999 and have four children together. So, what's the key to making it all work? "David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk." Victoria and David aren't the only two taking a break from their phones: When David was on the radio show Desert Island Discs, Victoria says the family would all gather around the radio to sit and listen.
It seems as if the Beckhams have it all, but that is also the product of hard work. Victoria will be launching her limited edition collection for Target on Apr. 9. The launch will include apparel and accessories for women, girls toddlers and babies and will mark the first time she has ever released a childrens line.
Read Victoria's full interview in the May issue of ELLE U.K., on sale Apr. 13.