Victoria Beckham has been called a lot of things: Posh Spice, David Beckham's wife, loving mother, model, style icon, clothing designer and now fashion collaborator. Victoria will soon be launching her new collection, The Victoria Beckham for Target, and to celebrate, she's opening up in ELLE U.K.'s May issue about her passion for fashion and all of the other hallmarks in her life.

While many know Victoria as a girl who came into the scene when she was part of the worldwide sensation the Spice Girls, the fashion industry is where her true aspirations live. "I love fashion," says the clothing designer. "This is what I'm genuinely interested in."