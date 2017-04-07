The wait is over.

At midnight, Harry Styles released "Sign of the Times," his highly anticipated debut solo single. The 23-year-old singer—who's set to perform on The Graham Norton Show and Saturday Night Live in April—spoke to BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw about his new music Thursday. Said Styles, "In the least weird way possible, it's my favorite album to listen to at the moment."

Since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, fans have been eager for new music.