The wait is over.

At midnight, Harry Styles released "Sign of the Times," his highly anticipated debut solo single. The 23-year-old singer—who's set to perform on The Graham Norton Show and Saturday Night Live in April—spoke to BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw about his new music Thursday. Said Styles, "In the least weird way possible, it's my favorite album to listen to at the moment."

"Sign of the Times" was produced by Jeff Bhasker and co-written by Styles, with additional production by Alex Salibian and Tyler Johnson. The music video will be revealed later this month. It was filmed in Scotland, around Isle of Skye, and it was directed by Yoann Lemoine.

Since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, fans have been eager for new music.