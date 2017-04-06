There aren't many women that stand out like Justine Skye.

Whether it's her voice or her signature purple hair, the Roc Nation singer makes being unique look effortless in a world of recycled trends—hence, her nickname "Purple Unicorn." We've spotted this Brooklyn babe on the red carpet, at the hottest parties and hanging out with fellow It Girls Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Jordyn Woods. But, we aren't the only ones that have taken notice.

The songstress has teamed up with MAC Cosmetics on the "Future Forward" campaign, which spotlights beauty trendsetters in the music industry. Known for her standout, purple-toned looks, it's no wonder that the partnership with the glam brand resulted in a limited-edition purple highlighter.