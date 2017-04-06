Beauty Beat: Songstress Justine Skye's Signature Highlighter Isn't Your Average Shade

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Padma Lakshmi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Don Rickles

Legendary Comedian Don Rickles Dies at 90

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Mermaid Hours

Kendall Jenner's Mermaid Eyeliner Will Upgrade Any Boring Look

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There aren't many women that stand out like Justine Skye.

Whether it's her voice or her signature purple hair, the Roc Nation singer makes being unique look effortless in a world of recycled trends—hence, her nickname "Purple Unicorn." We've spotted this Brooklyn babe on the red carpet, at the hottest parties and hanging out with fellow It Girls Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Jordyn Woods. But, we aren't the only ones that have taken notice.

The songstress has teamed up with MAC Cosmetics on the "Future Forward" campaign, which spotlights beauty trendsetters in the music industry. Known for her standout, purple-toned looks, it's no wonder that the partnership with the glam brand resulted in a limited-edition purple highlighter

Photos

Glam Makeup Trends to Try in 2017

Obsessed with Justine's look? Keep reading for her beauty regime!  

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

"...less is more."

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat
ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

"...MAC Cosmetics Lipglass in Spite."

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

"...done."

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

"...I'm wearing lashes."

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

"...lip balm."

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

"...MAC Studio Face & Body Foundation."

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat
ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

"...everything from when I was 16."

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

"...put on face moisturizer."

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

"...eye masks."

ESC: Justine Skye, Beauty Beat

There you have it! 

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Beauty , Beauty Beat , Bella Hadid , Life/Style , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again