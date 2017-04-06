Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Meets the Easter Bunny

Chrissy, being the savvy social media star that she is, has posted a variety of Luna "firsts" for fans to see over the past year. She's revealed Luna's first word , documented her first Halloween and even showed her first step . While there will surely be many more to come in this cutie's lifetime, excitement is building to see what is in store for Luna's first birthday. She turns 1 next week, just two days before Easter.

This past Christmas was also the first time the little legend met Santa Claus —and she was not having it! Chrissy posted an Instagram photo of a very upset Luna sitting on Kris Kringle's lap while trying to take part in the traditional holiday activity. "She did such a good job! She didn't even cry!" Chrissy joked in the caption. "We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol."

Chrissy's mom, Vilailuck Teigen , posted the family photo on her Instagram account and also shared a solo shot of her granddaughter showing off her two front teeth while sitting on the Easter Bunny's lap. Coincidentally, Luna was also interested in the fluffy mascot's two front teeth, as she was holding onto them for the photo op.

Chrissy Teigen , John Legend and baby daughter Luna Stephens were all smiles meeting the Easter Bunny yesterday. Luna was grabbing for the bunny's large gold bow-tie and sitting on her daddy's lap as mom Chrissy looked at her little girl.

