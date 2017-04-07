In the exclusive sneak peek above, it's clear that Diane and Adrian were not expecting Colin as their client in the slightest. "Oh dear God," Diane can't help but blurt out when she sees his face. We can't exactly say we blame her. And if you're keeping score at home, yes, he does drop Alicia Florrick's name!

Baker joins other familiar faces from the world of The Good Wife on The Good Fight. Previous returning players include Denis O'Hare, Carrie Preston, Matthew Perry, Jerry Adler, Michael Boatman and Zach Grenier. The series regular cast also includes Erica Tazel, Justin Bartha and Sarah Steele

The Good Fight has already been renewed for a second season by the streaming platform.