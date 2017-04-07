The Good Fight is bringing back a familiar (devious) face in "Self Condemned." Yes, Colin Sweeney needs help—again.
Dylan Baker will reprise his Emmy-nominated role in the penultimate episode of the CBS All Access spinoff of The Good Wife. In the episode, Diane (Christine Baranski) and Adrian (Delroy Lindo) are once again involved in another police brutality case, but this time they're representing Colin Sweeney. Meanwhile, Lucca (Cush Jumbo) represents Maia (Rose Leslie) during her interview with a federal investigator seeking information on the Rindell ponzi scheme. Jane Lynch guest stars as the aforementioned investigator.
CBS
In the exclusive sneak peek above, it's clear that Diane and Adrian were not expecting Colin as their client in the slightest. "Oh dear God," Diane can't help but blurt out when she sees his face. We can't exactly say we blame her. And if you're keeping score at home, yes, he does drop Alicia Florrick's name!
Baker joins other familiar faces from the world of The Good Wife on The Good Fight. Previous returning players include Denis O'Hare, Carrie Preston, Matthew Perry, Jerry Adler, Michael Boatman and Zach Grenier. The series regular cast also includes Erica Tazel, Justin Bartha and Sarah Steele
The Good Fight has already been renewed for a second season by the streaming platform.
CBS
"We're only a few episodes into the first season and the reaction from CBS All Access subscribers and critics alike has been phenomenal," Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer of CBS Interactive, said in a statement when the renewal was announced. "This series and its characters are just beginning and we can't wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next."
The Good Fight drops new episodes on CBS All Access on Sundays.