What a Pinhead! Shia LaBeouf Flies Into a Rage at Pinz Bowling Alley

Where Shia LaBeouf goes, trouble follows.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old movie star was kicked out of a bowling alley Wednesday night after yelling at a staffer, calling him a "f--king racist." LaBeouf was at Pinz in Studio City for three hours, where an eyewitness claims he was "pounding back beers." TMZ also reports the actor "got rowdy and started getting into a verbal altercation when the staff told him to leave."

Pinz declined to comment when contacted by E! News Thursday.

A fellow bowler recorded a video of LaBeouf yelling at the staff member over French fries. "You f--king racist bitch. Don't talk to me!" he screamed. "You f--ked up!" Another video showed LaBeouf standing behind the bar, arguing with the same employee. "I'm asking you about French fries," the actor yelled, "and you want to hit me in the head with a Grey Goose bottle?"