What a Pinhead! Shia LaBeouf Flies Into a Rage at Pinz Bowling Alley

Where Shia LaBeouf goes, trouble follows.
According to TMZ, the 30-year-old movie star was kicked out of a bowling alley Wednesday night after yelling at a staffer, calling him a "f--king racist." LaBeouf was at Pinz in Studio City for three hours, where an eyewitness claims he was "pounding back beers." TMZ also reports the actor "got rowdy and started getting into a verbal altercation when the staff told him to leave."
Pinz declined to comment when contacted by E! News Thursday.
A fellow bowler recorded a video of LaBeouf yelling at the staff member over French fries. "You f--king racist bitch. Don't talk to me!" he screamed. "You f--ked up!" Another video showed LaBeouf standing behind the bar, arguing with the same employee. "I'm asking you about French fries," the actor yelled, "and you want to hit me in the head with a Grey Goose bottle?"
E! News has reached out to LaBeouf's rep for comment.
TMZ obtained additional footage of LaBeouf screaming profanities on his way out the door. Upon realizing he was still wearing his bowling shoes, he returned—only to literally run away. LaBeouf—who's been arrested multiple times—has not addressed the incident via social media.
The actor's latest film, Man Down, made headlines earlier that day for selling just one ticket during its opening weekend in the U.K. The drama thriller—which only played in one theater in the country, in addition to its digital release—has since sold an additional two tickets in the U.K.