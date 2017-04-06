She's got xxpen$ive taste!
Erika Jayne opened up to InTouch about her pricey lifestyle and revealed her monthly expenses really add up. "It's a lot," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told the tabloid. "Maybe $40,000 a month on clothes, shoes, and accessories." Although her latest single, "XXpen$ive," pokes fun at her over-the-top purchases, Jayne made it clear she's really spending the big bucks.
But she has her reasons. "But it's all for work. I'm on television, this is what I do for a living," the current Dancing With the Stars contestant explained. "It's part of the job."
While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravolebrity also admitted to some of her priciest indulgences, including Botox and fillers.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD
"Oh come on, yes!" she answered when host Andy Cohen asked her if she's ever gotten those nip/tucks. "Look at my face."
"I try to get in four," Jayne admitted of how many sessions per week she tries to squeeze in her personal trainer.
While she doesn't get regular massages, she did admit to receiving "really heavy ugly muscle treatments like every two weeks." She also has a full hair and makeup team every day she works, which is essentially every day of the week.
"She's a rich bitch is the diagnosis," Cohen quipped after the singer admitted to "eating out" every night of the week instead of having a personal chef. Must be nice!
