She's got xxpen$ive taste!

Erika Jayne opened up to InTouch about her pricey lifestyle and revealed her monthly expenses really add up. "It's a lot," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told the tabloid. "Maybe $40,000 a month on clothes, shoes, and accessories." Although her latest single, "XXpen$ive," pokes fun at her over-the-top purchases, Jayne made it clear she's really spending the big bucks.

But she has her reasons. "But it's all for work. I'm on television, this is what I do for a living," the current Dancing With the Stars contestant explained. "It's part of the job."

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravolebrity also admitted to some of her priciest indulgences, including Botox and fillers.