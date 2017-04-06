Britney Spears' Concert Caused Israel to Delay an Election

It seems Israel has gone crazy over Britney Spears.
Tel Aviv is packed with so many of the singer's fans that the country's Labor Party decided to move a primary election back a day to avoid conflicting with the "Toxic" singer's upcoming show.
According to a report from The Times of Israel, the political party originally scheduled had a primary vote to elect a new chairperson on July 3 in Tel Aviv. However, Spears is also scheduled to take the stage in the city on that day for her first concert in Israel ever.
Excited to be performing abroad this summer! ? More details available at https://t.co/SBF4WyfurB pic.twitter.com/YQXrotQgsz— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 28, 2017
Out of concern for traffic, they opted to move the election to July 4. As a Labor Party spokesperson told the outlet, changing the date would "make it easier for people to reach polling stations."
Also, it seems Britney's appearance hogged most of the security guards in the city because the spokesperson said they "had difficulty in recruiting security guards" for the previous date.
Oops, she did it again?
Meanwhile, Spears is just excited to take her show abroad this summer. Cue "Work B**ch."