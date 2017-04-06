Britney Spears' Concert Caused Israel to Delay an Election

It seems Israel has gone crazy over Britney Spears.

Tel Aviv is packed with so many of the singer's fans that the country's Labor Party decided to move a primary election back a day to avoid conflicting with the "Toxic" singer's upcoming show.

According to a report from The Times of Israel, the political party originally scheduled had a primary vote to elect a new chairperson on July 3 in Tel Aviv. However, Spears is also scheduled to take the stage in the city on that day for her first concert in Israel ever.