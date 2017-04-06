Beyoncé is giving us our own gift in honor of her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z.

The Queen B took to her website to share a ton of never-before-seen throwback photos of her famous family, including Blue Ivy, from their trip to the Grand Canyon for the couple's eighth anniversary in 2016.

The photos show Bey and Jay enjoying the never-ending views of the red canyons while sipping on some wine, smooching and just enjoying being in each other's arms.