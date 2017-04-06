Beyonce.com
Beyoncé is giving us our own gift in honor of her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z.
The Queen B took to her website to share a ton of never-before-seen throwback photos of her famous family, including Blue Ivy, from their trip to the Grand Canyon for the couple's eighth anniversary in 2016.
The photos show Bey and Jay enjoying the never-ending views of the red canyons while sipping on some wine, smooching and just enjoying being in each other's arms.
In several of the photos, Bey dons a white head scarf with a maroon bomber jacket, jeans and matching tennis shoes, while Jay rocks his go-to street style with a baseball navy baseball hat, a matching jacket and sneakers.
The couple appeared to take a helicopter together at one point, likely overlooking all the sights of the beautiful Arizona Grand Canyon.
Little Blue Ivy (who was 4-years-old at the time) also appeared in several of the photos, looking precious in some very fashionable desert-style ensembles.
In one photo, she's sitting at a table with her parents rocking a pair of "XO" sunglasses, peering out over them as she poses for the camera. She matched the shades with a cute ivory dress and black panama hat.
In other photo, she shows off her colorful style accessorizing with the same pair of sunnies and throwing some major attitude for the camera. She poses with her hand on her popped hip, making a kiss face as she holds a dream catcher.
Bey also paid tribute to her husband on their anniversary earlier this week by sharing a beautiful music video for "Die With You," which consisted of home videos from their day-to-day life, including their wedding, their alone time and special moments with Blue Ivy.
Her mother, Tina Lawson, also shared a throwback photo to their wedding in 2008.
"9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary," she wrote on Instagram. "thats my arm fixing the dress lol."
We can't wait to see what another year has in store for our favorite power couple!