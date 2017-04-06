EXCLUSIVE!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Trailer Is Full of "Truth Tea," Tears, Drama and Behind-the-Scenes Action

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo

Hold onto your peaches, The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion is going to be four parts full of drama. You think we're kidding? You need to see the exclusive sneak peek below. It's pure chaos.

By the way, this is the first time a Real Housewives reunion has been extended to four episodes. RHOA making history, y'all.

"We got a lot to talk about," Porsha Williams says in the trailer below. There are walk-offs, tons of tears and "the lies, the lies."

The festivities kick off on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. when Andy Cohen assembles Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Shereé Whitfield and even Shamea Morton for a rehashing of drama. In part one, Kenya and Shereé go head-to-head over their homes (of course), Phaedra and Kenya look back at their rocky friendship, Kenya pokes the bear when it comes to Porsha's anger management and Porsha and Kandi go at it.

"Truth tea, bitch," Porsha says.

Part two, which airs Sunday, April 23, Kenya looks back at her relationship with Matt. Phaedra discusses her divorce from Apollo Nida and Shereé reveals more details about her tumultuous marriage to Bob.

Part three features the men of RHOA coming together, including Bob, Todd confronts Phaedra and Peter discusses life after Cynthia. And then "Lesbiangate" rears its head once again and extend through the fourth part airing Sunday, May 7. However, in part four, the cameras go beyond the couches and capture behind-the-scenes moments (as you can see in the dramatic trailer above), tears and conversations. Can the ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta ever move past this?

A "Secrets Revealed" special with unseen footage follows on Sunday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Don't lie and tell us Kandi confronting Andy in the bathroom didn't leave you shook.

"This is the lowest s—t I have ever heard of in my life," Porsha says. Buckle up.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion kicks off on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

