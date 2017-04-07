There never was, nor will there ever be, another family quite like the Jacksons.

Hailing from Gary, Ind., five brothers became a pop sensation in the 1960s, anchored by a 7-year-old phenom who was born to entertain, and who would become one of the most controversial and ultimately tragic figures of his generation. And while that would be enough history for any one bloodline, there's also a sister who smashed music industry records and became one of the defining talents of any era, too.

Despite the different roads that the various members of the family would go down over the years, there's always been one person tying them all together: Katherine Jackson.