With no way to tell that the people underneath the oversized costumes were the real Rock and Jimmy, fans either fully embraced the two men or shied away (had they only known the truth!). When time was up, a tally revealed The Rock earned 103 points while Jimmy took the prize with 111 points.

After they had their fun outside, the dynamic duo made their way inside to the behind-the-scenes portion of Jimmy's new ride. While tourists stopped to take official ride photos, The Rock and Jimmy snuck up behind them and photobombed them in their mascot uniforms. They'd reveal themselves only after the photo was taken, giving families a chance to meet the stars.

One couple, however, got more than they bargained for. When The Rock and Jimmy popped out behind them still dressed in their mascot costumes, the male tourist got excited.