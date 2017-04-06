While Mel B and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte are embroiled in a public split, the former Spice Girl's only sibling, Danielle Brown, is publicly defending her big sister and taking aim at her former brother-in-law.

"Dear all media I won't be selling a story on my sister never have and never will!! Here is my comment below so you can now leave me and my mum alone and let us be united and grieve the loss of my dad," Danielle began in an Instagram message shared early Thursday.

"@stephenthinks11 8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again," she wrote to Belafonte. "I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong.you are a sorry excuse of a man !!"