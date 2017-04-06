Scott Disick Admits He Still Gets Turned on by "Love of My Life" Kourtney Kardashian: "I Will Never Be Over Her"
While Mel B and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte are embroiled in a public split, the former Spice Girl's only sibling, Danielle Brown, is publicly defending her big sister and taking aim at her former brother-in-law.
"Dear all media I won't be selling a story on my sister never have and never will!! Here is my comment below so you can now leave me and my mum alone and let us be united and grieve the loss of my dad," Danielle began in an Instagram message shared early Thursday.
"@stephenthinks11 8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again," she wrote to Belafonte. "I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong.you are a sorry excuse of a man !!"
"To the left to the left everything you own in the box to the left," she continued, quoting Beyonce's hit, "Irreplaceable." She concluded by saying she hopes he and Lorraine Giles "go to jail and rot in hell."
Giles worked as a nanny for the couple. In her declaration to the court, the singer accused her husband of cheating on her with Giles and alleged there was a resulting pregnancy. However, she also claimed that Stephen later demanded the nanny to have an abortion.
Along with the caption, Danielle also included a handful of uncomplimentary hashtags, including #mydadisdancinginhisgrave. In early March, the sisters announced their father had died following a battle with cancer.
According to the court documents, Melanie accused Stephen of physically assaulting her, verbally threatening her and demanding she partake in "sexual intercourse with him and random women." If she tried to resist, the star claimed he would threaten to release secret tapings of their sexual activity.
Since Melanie's abuse accusations against Stephen have been made public, the producer's lawyers also released a statement, calling Mel B's claims "outrageous and unfounded."
"What matters most to Mr. Belafonte is the safety and well-being of his daughters and step-daughters. It's a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter. In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies," the statement read.
"When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown's own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children," the statement continued.
"When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset. Mr. Belafonte is confident that the truth will come out when he has his day in court at which time he looks forward to being reunited with his children. In the meantime, Mr. Belafonte requests that he and his children be given the space they deserve during this challenging time."