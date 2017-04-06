BREAKING!

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Full List of Nominees

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Universal Pictures

It's the dawn of a new era.

At noon Wednesday, MTV announced the categories and nominees for the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards. The nominations were revealed less than 24 hours after the network announced Adam Devine will host at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m.

Get Out leads the pack with six nominations: Movie of the Year, Best Villain, Best Fight Against the System, Best Actor in a Movie, Next Generation and Best Duo. Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things received four nominations apiece, while Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is Us received three nominations apiece. Fan-favorite categories have been blended to include nominees from film, streaming series and television. New categories include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation, Best American Story and Best Fight Against the System (a revamped Best Fight).

Beauty and the Beast

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

MTV has also replaced the former Best Actor and Best Actress categories with non-gendered categories for movies and television. Two more categories will be revealed closer to the show.

"We're living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you're watching it in a theater or on TV," MTV president Chris McCarthy tells E! News. "The new MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture."

Voting is now open at MTV.com.

Here is the complete list of 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees:

Pretty Little Liars

Eric McCandless/Freeform

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

SHOW OF THE YEAR      

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things    

This Is Us      

Rogue One, Star Wars, Felicity Jones

Lucasfilm

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW  

Donald Glover – Atlanta  

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones  

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin    

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead  

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

BEST KISS    

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight    

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire    

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

BEST VILLAIN  

Allison Williams – Get Out

Demogorgon – Stranger Things

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead  

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

Stranger Things

Netflix

BEST HOST    

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show      

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee    

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

BEST DOCUMENTARY      

13TH

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America    

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

BEST REALITY COMPETITION      

America's Got Talent    

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor    

The Voice

Hugh Jackman, Logan

20th Century Fox

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE      

Adam Devine – Workaholics    

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City    

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out  

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy    

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie  

BEST HERO      

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures 

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor's (Kristian Nairn) Death

Grey's Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek's death (Ellen Pompeo)      

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can't stay with her

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him    

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate     

Broad City, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

Comedy Central

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz  

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae      

Riz Ahmed      

Yara Shahidi  

BEST DUO      

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice  

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta  

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast    

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party    

BEST AMERICAN STORY    

Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat      

Jane the Virgin      

Moonlight

Transparent  

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM  

Get Out  

Hidden Figures    

Loving

Luke Cage  

Mr. Robot

Official sponsors include Always, Diamond Producers Association, Taco Bell and Toyota.

