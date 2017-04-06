2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Full List of Nominees

Universal Pictures
It's the dawn of a new era.
At noon Wednesday, MTV announced the categories and nominees for the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards. The nominations were revealed less than 24 hours after the network announced Adam Devine will host at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m.
Get Out leads the pack with six nominations: Movie of the Year, Best Villain, Best Fight Against the System, Best Actor in a Movie, Next Generation and Best Duo. Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things received four nominations apiece, while Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is Us received three nominations apiece. Fan-favorite categories have been blended to include nominees from film, streaming series and television. New categories include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation, Best American Story and Best Fight Against the System (a revamped Best Fight).
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
MTV has also replaced the former Best Actor and Best Actress categories with non-gendered categories for movies and television. Two more categories will be revealed closer to the show.
"We're living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you're watching it in a theater or on TV," MTV president Chris McCarthy tells E! News. "The new MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture."
Voting is now open at MTV.com.
Here is the complete list of 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees:
Eric McCandless/Freeform
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
SHOW OF THE YEAR
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Lucasfilm
BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
BEST KISS
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
BEST VILLAIN
Allison Williams – Get Out
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
Netflix
BEST HOST
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
BEST DOCUMENTARY
13TH
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
BEST REALITY COMPETITION
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
20th Century Fox
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
BEST HERO
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
TEARJERKER
Game of Thrones – Hodor's (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey's Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek's death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can't stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Comedy Central
NEXT GENERATION
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
BEST DUO
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
BEST AMERICAN STORY
Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Official sponsors include Always, Diamond Producers Association, Taco Bell and Toyota.