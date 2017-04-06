2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Full List of Nominees

It's the dawn of a new era.



At noon Wednesday, MTV announced the categories and nominees for the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards. The nominations were revealed less than 24 hours after the network announced Adam Devine will host at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m.

Get Out leads the pack with six nominations: Movie of the Year, Best Villain, Best Fight Against the System, Best Actor in a Movie, Next Generation and Best Duo. Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things received four nominations apiece, while Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is Us received three nominations apiece. Fan-favorite categories have been blended to include nominees from film, streaming series and television. New categories include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation, Best American Story and Best Fight Against the System (a revamped Best Fight).