You Can Own a Pair of Anna Wintour's Signature Chanel Sunglasses!

Raftery will perform the show April 27 and April 28 at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City.

Profits from the first night will also be donated to The Trevor Project. The auction will also include other fashion-related items, including a $1,000 gift certificate to Bergdorf Goodman Men's.

"I was inspired to do this after Pres. Trump's repeal of the transgender bathroom policy in our nation's schools and desperately wanted to show my support in some small way," Raftery said.

Raftery premiered the Wintour show in 2014 in New York and went on to perform the show in several other U.S. cities. London dates will be announced later this year.

He has also written and performed a musical about Andy Cohen and is set to debut Ryan Raftery's The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart this summer in NYC. He has appeared on television in Ugly Betty, Malcolm in the Middle and Law & Order: SVU.

For more information, go to 54Below.com.