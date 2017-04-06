Thursday morning was meant to be about Jimmy Fallon, but his daughters ended up stealing his thunder!

The Tonight Show host was in Orlando, Fla. celebrating the opening of his brand new ride, Race Through New York, at Universal Studios. While attending the ribbon cutting ceremony with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and kids by his side, Jimmy tried to make a heartfelt speech, but Winnie Fallon, 3, and Frances Cole Fallon, 2, were distracting him with their adorable antics!

While Winnie wriggled in Nancy's arms and Frances in Jimmy's, the NBC late night host managed to get out some words.