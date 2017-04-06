Scott Disick Admits He Still Gets Turned on by "Love of My Life" Kourtney Kardashian: "I Will Never Be Over Her"
Thursday morning was meant to be about Jimmy Fallon, but his daughters ended up stealing his thunder!
The Tonight Show host was in Orlando, Fla. celebrating the opening of his brand new ride, Race Through New York, at Universal Studios. While attending the ribbon cutting ceremony with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and kids by his side, Jimmy tried to make a heartfelt speech, but Winnie Fallon, 3, and Frances Cole Fallon, 2, were distracting him with their adorable antics!
While Winnie wriggled in Nancy's arms and Frances in Jimmy's, the NBC late night host managed to get out some words.
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
"I can't believe this is really happening. We have been working on this ride for three years. We have a Tonight Show ride. This is really happening," Jimmy gushed in disbelief. "The Tonight Show is all about fun and positivity and laughter and putting a smile on your face, and that is what this ride is all about. I'm so proud of it. As a kid from upstate New York, I never managed I would be a talk show host let alone have my own ride. It goes to show that if you keep dreaming big anything is possible."
As the audience clapped, Winnie and Frances clapped. The blonde girls also waved, laughed and appeared just as excited as their famous dad.
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Jimmy might want to ride his ride a couple of times so he can learn even more about New York City considering he (hilariously) failed his quiz with E! News' Sibley Scoles earlier this week! Perhaps since then he has learned a bit more about his favorite city, but we can't be too sure.
The Saturday Night Live alum has been developing the attraction for three and a half years with creative director Jason Surrell and Tonight Show writers Gerard Bradford and Mike DiCenzo, among many others. Universal Studios has "been fantastic" throughout the process, Fallon said, adding that he's especially proud guests are riding along with a real person.
"You can't get Daniel Radcliffe to get dressed up as Harry Potter here," he joked, "and you can't ride the Hulk ride with the Hulk!"
As far as he knows, Jimmy said, "I'm the first real person ride!"
Congratulations, Jimmy!
(E!, NBC and Universal Studios are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)